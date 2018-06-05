Eye on exhibition
Attend an exhibition being organised by Cobalt Arts
Up your arts quotient
Attend an exhibition, being organised by Cobalt Arts, where the works of heavyweight Indian artists like Jamini Roy, Sunil Das, and others will be showcased.
On June 7 to June 9, 11 am to 8 pm
At The Taj Art Gallery, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Call 66653366
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects