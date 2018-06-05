Search

Eye on exhibition

Jun 05, 2018, 07:04 IST | The Guide Team

Attend an exhibition being organised by Cobalt Arts

Prakash Ghadge

Up your arts quotient

Attend an exhibition, being organised by Cobalt Arts, where the works of heavyweight Indian artists like Jamini Roy, Sunil Das, and others will be showcased.

On June 7 to June 9, 11 am to 8 pm
At The Taj Art Gallery, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Call 66653366

