Eye on North East

Today is your last chance to d elve into handicrafts and fashion from the region

Today is the last day to attend The Tale of North East, an exhibition that gives you a glimpse of the tribes, art and culture of the picturesque region. To add a touch of earthiness to your home decor and wardrobe, you can pick up handicrafts and garments from Meghalaya, Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland and Manipur. On offer are hand-crafted artefacts by water reed weavers from Manipur, who make baskets, bags and boxes from a grass-like plant, which is endemic to the state and is considered a gift from God by the locals. You can also witness a demonstration of the dying art of black pottery made by the Thankhul Naga tribes.

Ami Javeri, a spokesperson for the brand organising the exhibition, says, "We want to spread awareness among Mumbaikars about what we can do to help support such rich and eclectic arts and crafts of our nation." At the end of the exhibition, you get to take home a complimentary basket of assorted handmade products and clothes made by north-eastern artisans.

ON Today, 4 pm onwards AT Creo Store, Chinoy Mansion, 162 Warden Road, Breach Candy CALL 23672720

FREE

