Eyes are windows to the world

An eye gazing session will change the way you see others, and yourself, its organisers claim

Eye gazing session of The Human Connection

What would it be like, gazing into the eyes of a stranger? Embarrassing of course, you'd think, but then Australian resident Igor Kreyman, founder of The Human Connection, has made a global event out of the act. "Eye gazing is a form of open-eye meditation that dissolves barriers between people and shows the participants that they are far more interconnected than they realise," he says over email.

In three years since it first started, they have held over 300 events in 15 countries. Each city has chapters and there are volunteers who host the event at known locations in that city. The process at the eye gazing event is simple and anyone can participate. First, find a partner. Next, let go of expectation and be present — allow whatever that comes up to move through you unconditionally. Find an eye that you can connect with the most. Once completed, talk about the experience briefly and move on to the next person. No talking until the completion of each gaze.

Kreyman believes, "Essentially, we are facing a mental-health epidemic of being lonely. The interpersonal connection is being threatened by our attachment to technology, which is only advancing and making us less 'present'. Those who are getting affected by this the most are children whose interpersonal development skills are found lacking at an early age, when it is most crucial for their development. Therefore mindfulness programmes like eye gazing are a direct-response mutual meditation that dissolves barriers between people and instils unity among large groups of people quickly."

At first, it does feel a bit odd, but as you notice those around you doing the same, it puts you in a comfortable space.



Kreyman adds, "One of the benefits of eye gazing is that it helps people deal with their social anxiety in a safe environment. It shows them that a genuine connection is readily available for anyone to give and receive if they are open to it. It allows participants to build their confidence and become more expressive in who they truly are, allowing for more effective and authentic streams of communication with whom they interact with."

On July 14, 2 pm to 4 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.

Log on to eventbrite.com to register

