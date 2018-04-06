Ezra Miller asks fans to remain excited about Flash movie

Ezra Miller was at a press conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre for Middle East Film & Comic Con on Friday



Ezra Miller. Pic/YouTube

Actor Ezra Miller is excited about his solo yet untitled movie on his superhero avatar The Flash, but says he cant talk about the project as of now. Escaping a query on whether the film, slated for release in 2020, will be adapted from the comic books, Miller preferred to stay mum and said: "It probably won't be panel for panel. But (I would tell you to) remain excited."

The actor was at a press conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre for Middle East Film & Comic Con on Friday. Last seen on-screen as Barry Allen in Justice League, Miller said he loves to act.

"For me, acting is playing make believe in a literal way," he added.

He was joined by actors like Karl Urban, Kristian Nairn and "Lost in Space" stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Max Jenkins at the event. With a lot of high points about a project kept under wraps, the actors have to also keep the secret.

Asked if they talk about their set secrets with anyone, Miller said: "Officially, we don't talk to anyone about anything." To this, Urban, who has featured in Star Trek and Thor: Ragnarok, said "I tell my dog everything." "Yes, that's what I meant," Miller then said, later adding that he doesn't "have a dog".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever