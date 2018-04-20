F. Gary Gray to develop M.A.S.K film for Paramount

M.A.S.K stands for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, a task force led by Matt Trakker whose goal is to take out the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M

F Gary Gray has set up his next directorial project in "M.A.S.K" from Paramount. The 48-year-old director, who is best known for films such as "The Fate of the Furious" and "Straight Outta Compton", will be teaming up with Hasbro to develop the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

M.A.S.K stands for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, a task force led by Matt Trakker whose goal is to take out the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. Gray will also produce the film along with Hasbro. He is also tackling the "Men in Black" reboot for Sony Pictures that will star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

