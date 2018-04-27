F1: Britney Spears, Bruno Mars to perform at United States GP

Singers Britney Spears and Bruno Mars (above) have been roped in by US Grand Prix organisers to perform at concerts before and after this year's Formula One race in Austin, Texas, to boost crowds



Singers Britney Spears and Bruno Mars (above) have been roped in by US Grand Prix organisers to perform at concerts before and after this year's Formula One race in Austin, Texas, to boost crowds. Mars will perform on Saturday night after qualifying, while Spears (left) will sing on Sunday, October 21, reported British tabloid, The Daily Mail.



Justin Timberlake performing at the Circuit of the Americas saw a bigger crowd turn up on the Saturday than on race Sunday at last year's GP weekend. A 2016 concert by Taylor Swift saw over 80,000 people in attendance.

