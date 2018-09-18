F1 champ Lewis Hamilton has no time for love!

other-sports

But I'd be open to it if I happened to come across someone special, Lewis Hamilton told a newspaper. Lewis Hamilton has shown his paternal side as he continues to pamper his pet dogs Roscoe and Coco

Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton had said that he has no time for love, but hopes to have kids. "When you travel as much as I do it's hard to keep up a relationship, so I'm of the mindset that I'm not going to do that until I've stopped and no longer have to be single-minded. I want to have kids, but I want to be there for them — to be a good and present dad.

"But I'd be open to it if I happened to come across someone special," Hamilton told The Telegraph. Hamilton has shown his paternal side as he continues to pamper his pet dogs Roscoe and Coco.

Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver who races in Formula One for Mercedes AMG Petronas. A four-time Formula One World Champion, he is often considered the best driver of his generation and widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008, then moved to Mercedes where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 before winning his fourth title in 2017.

Statistically the most successful British driver in the history of the sport, Lewis Hamilton has more World Championship titles (4) and more race victories (69) than any other British driver in Formula One. He also holds records for the all-time most career points (2,891), the most wins at different circuits (26), the all-time most pole positions (79) and the most grand slams in a season.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates