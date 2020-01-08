F1 champion Jenson Button's fiancee Brittny Ward loves being a mom

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button's fiancee Brittny Ward is enjoying motherhood and has even offered some words of advice to new moms.

On Tuesday, Brittny Instagrammed the below cute picture with her seven-month son Hendrix, and wrote: "Moments like these... it's not always rainbows and butterflies. Being a mum has been the biggest transition in my life ever! I'll admit it I was 100% selfish before becoming a mum.

Loving another being more than yourself is an unexplainable feeling. "There's moments that I feel I'm not enough or strong enough for a little bean to depend on me for everything. Then you have moments when everything makes sense and your heart is bursting with love and joy. Being a mum isn't easy and that's OK. Don't let social media fool you into thinking you have to be perfect." True that!

