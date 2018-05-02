F1 champion Lewis Hamilton shares 'cool moment' with Christina Aguilera

Pop star Christina Aguilera, 37, enjoyed her time at the Formula One race at Baku, Azerbaijan over the weekend



Christina Aguilera and Lewis Hamilton

Pop star Christina Aguilera, 37, enjoyed her time at the Formula One race at Baku, Azerbaijan over the weekend. On Sunday, she posted a couple of pictures with Hamilton on Instagram and wrote: "The Winner!!!! @LewisHamilton #TeamLH So much fun #F1 #AzerbaijanGP #Baku."

Meanwhile, starstruck Hamilton, 33, posted a picture of the American singer posing next to his car and captioned it, "It's crazy to think that @xtina was standing next to my car and came by to say hi to me. I grew up watching her success and admiring her journey. This was a cool moment. I am so grateful you came by @xtina. God Bless you and your family."

Lewish Hamilton won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez after Hamilton's teammate Bottas suffered a tyre puncture. Lewis Hamilton is currently in the lead in the championship points ahead of rival Sebastian Vettel.

