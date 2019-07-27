Search

F1: Charles Leclerc ahead of Sebastian Vettel in practice

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 08:01 IST | Abhishek Takle

The Monegasque, second behind Vettel in another Ferrari top-two lockout in the morning session, lapped the 4.5-kilometre long Hockenheim track in one minute 13.449 seconds, beating the four-time champion by 0.124 seconds.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc

Hockenheim (Germany): Charles Leclerc led team-mate and home hero Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari one-two in yesterday's practice for the German Grand Prix.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, third behind the Ferrari pair in the morning, remained third for Mercedes. With Europe caught in a heatwave, Friday's practice sessions were both run in scorching heat with track temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius.

