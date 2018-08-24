F1: Force India to lose points after takeover

other-sports

The team that was Force India will race in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix but under a new entry, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said. "The FIA has accepted the mid-season entry of Racing Point Force India with immediate effect," a statement from the body said. "This means the team will race this weekend at the Belgian GP."

Force India were placed into administration on July 27 following which they were bought by a consortium headed by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll with former co-owner Vijay Mallya losing control. However, there was uncertainty over whether they would race this weekend as the Stroll-led group was only able to acquire the assets of the team but not the entry.

The lodging of the new entry, though, means the team can race but as a new team and not under the Force India entry. Meanwhile, Force India, which was sixth in the constructors standings with 59 points, will be excluded from the championship and forfeit the points it has scored so far. The new team's score will start from zero. The drivers will be allowed to keep their points.

