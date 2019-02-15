F1: I am ready to attack in 2019, says champion Lewis Hamilton

other-sports

Hamilton, 34, won 11 of the 21 races in 2018 for his fifth title, with two rounds to spare

Lewis Hamilton in his new Mercedes F1 car at the Silverstone circuit on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a warning to his F1 rivals by vowing to improve on his title-winning show. The British driver emerged from his winter hibernation at Silverstone on Wednesday to get his first taste of the car that he hopes will fire him to a sixth world title.

Hamilton, 34, won 11 of the 21 races in 2018 for his fifth title, with two rounds to spare. As he enters the first campaign of the new two-year Mercedes deal that will earn him £40 million (Rs 370 crore) per season, he's ready to extend his dominance. "2018 was a great year, but 2019 can be even better. I want to continue to keep pushing. I'm energised and ready to attack."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever