F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen admits he was a party animal

other-sports

Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him

Kimi Raikkonen

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen is now an elder statesman of Formula One but admits he used to be a party animal and says it made him a better driver.

The Finn, known as "Iceman", has won 21 Grand Prix since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team — now named Alfa Romeo — he will race for again in Melbourne this week after switching from Ferrari.

Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him.

"Obviously it's been a joke often," said Kimi. "But I actually think it's more true than a joke that I've often been driving better [after] doing whatever I want between the races than if I'm just not having fun and drinks and stuff." He added: "Racing and partying — for me it was normal."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates