F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen admits he was a party animal

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 09:44 IST | AFP

Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him

F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen admits he was a party animal
Kimi Raikkonen

Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen is now an elder statesman of Formula One but admits he used to be a party animal and says it made him a better driver.

The Finn, known as "Iceman", has won 21 Grand Prix since his debut in 2001 with Sauber, the team — now named Alfa Romeo — he will race for again in Melbourne this week after switching from Ferrari.

Over the years, he gained a reputation for his off-track lifestyle, but the 2007 world champion said finding the right work-life balance had benefited him.

"Obviously it's been a joke often," said Kimi. "But I actually think it's more true than a joke that I've often been driving better [after] doing whatever I want between the races than if I'm just not having fun and drinks and stuff." He added: "Racing and partying — for me it was normal."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

formula onesports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mohammad Azharuddin talks about the relationship between Bollywood and Cricket

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees