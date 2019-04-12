F1: Lewis Hamilton to face stiff test at Chinese GP

other-sports

The third of 21 races this season, the 56-lap blast around the 5.4-km long Shanghai International Circuit follows races in Australia and Bahrain which both threw up surprise winners

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) takes a selfie with Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) prior to the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 11, 2019. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed more success than anyone in Shanghai, but the Briton faces stiff competition in his bid to chalk up a sixth Chinese GP triumph and go down as the winner of F1's 1000th race on Sunday.

