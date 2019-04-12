F1: Lewis Hamilton to face stiff test at Chinese GP

Updated: Apr 12, 2019, 17:58 IST | Abhishek Takle

The third of 21 races this season, the 56-lap blast around the 5.4-km long Shanghai International Circuit follows races in Australia and Bahrain which both threw up surprise winners

F1: Lewis Hamilton to face stiff test at Chinese GP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) takes a selfie with Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) prior to the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 11, 2019. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed more success than anyone in Shanghai, but the Briton faces stiff competition in his bid to chalk up a sixth Chinese GP triumph and go down as the winner of F1's 1000th race on Sunday.

The third of 21 races this season, the 56-lap blast around the 5.4-km long Shanghai International Circuit follows races in Australia and Bahrain which both threw up surprise winners.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

formula onesports news

MS Dhoni fined 50 percent of match fees for umpiring outburst

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the Day
Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it

Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it