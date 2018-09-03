F1: Lewis Hamilton triumphs, Ferrari flounder at Italian GP

other-sports

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Italian GP in Monza yesterday. Pic/AFP

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton delivered one of his greatest races yesterday when he wrecked Ferrari's homecoming party as he stormed to a record-equalling fifth Monza victory in his Mercedes at the Italian Grand Prix.

The defending world champion produced a perfectly-judged race of raw aggression and astute tyre-management to finish 8.7 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who on Saturday had claimed pole position for Ferrari with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

His 68th career victory and sixth this year enlarged his championship lead from 17 points to 30 ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who finished fourth in the second Ferrari after spinning on the opening lap after a clash with the Briton as he passed him at the second chicane.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas came home third ahead of Vettel with Max Verstappen taking fifth place in the classified result, after finishing third on the road, following a time penalty. Hamilton's fifth Italian win drew him level with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in the record books.

