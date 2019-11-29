F1 Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and wife Emilia split after three years

Formula One star Valtteri Bottas revealed on social media that he has split with wife Emilia Pikkarainen, three years after a dream wedding in 2016. On Thursday, Bottas said his decision to divorce his wife was because of the challenges he faced in his career. In the statement he shared with his 552,000 Twitter followers, he said he would remain friends with the Finnish Olympic swimmer.

The statement read: "Unfortunately, I have to let you know that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end. Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends.

"I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together. I trust that you will respect both of us and our privacy regarding this matter. This will be all I have to say and comment regarding our divorce."

