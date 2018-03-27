F1: Mercedes to probe glitch that cost Lewis Hamilton win at Australian GP

Hamilton was on course to open his campaign with the maximum quota of points at Melbourne only to see rival Sebastian Vettel snatch victory following a miscalculation by Mercedes



Second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton attends a press conference after the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 25, 2018. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will launch an investigation into the computer glitch which denied their star driver the perfect start to his defence of the Formula One World Championship.

Hamilton was on course to open his campaign with the maximum quota of points at Melbourne only to see rival Sebastian Vettel snatch victory following a miscalculation by Mercedes.

The mistake afforded Vettel the chance to leapfrog Hamilton during a virtual safety car period before he went on to seal an unlikely victory. The inquest will start at Mercedes' Oxfordshire base in Brackley.

