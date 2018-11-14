F1: Red Bull boss backs Max Verstappen in Ocon row

other-sports

"Drivers aren't robots and we don't want them to be," Horner said. "We have seen in other sports that there is interaction between players, and it's down to the referee to step in and manage that

Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has defended Max Verstappen's outburst by declaring: "we don't want robots in Formula One". Verstappen shoved Force India's Esteban Ocon following Sunday's Brazilian GP. The flashpoint came after Ocon crashed into Verstappen as he attempted to unlap himself and cost the Dutchman a victory at the Interlagos circuit.

"Drivers aren't robots and we don't want them to be," Horner said. "We have seen in other sports that there is interaction between players, and it's down to the referee to step in and manage that.

"I don't think it got out of hand. What I don't know is what words were exchanged, and how Max was antagonised. We don't condone violence in any way but you have to understand that emotions are running high. Through the irresponsible actions of a backmarker we've lost a GP, and it just wasn't handled well by Ocon. It was totally irresponsible to be racing Max."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

p>This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever