F1: Red Bull drivers must apologise to team, says Christian Horner

A furious Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has demanded that Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo apologise in person to Red Bull's 800 staff following their crash in Azerbaijan.

Verstappen and Ricciardo had been at each other's throats for much of the race on the streets of Baku, and then collided with 11 laps remaining. "The most important thing is that they both recognise that what happened today is unacceptable," Horner said.



"We've let them race hard against each other, but unfortunately today it resulted in the worst possible scenario. They are both in the doghouse "What's annoying is that we've given away an awfully large amount of points today, so both drivers will be apologising to all the members of staff, who work so hard to put these cars together, before the next race in Barcelona."

