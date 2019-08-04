F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen nails incredible maiden pole

other-sports

Max Verstappen

Hungary: Red Bull's Max Verstappen stormed to his first ever pole position with a blistering lap in a hard fought qualifying session for today's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman clocked a time of one minute, 14.572 seconds on a sunny afternoon at the Hungaroring, edging the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas by just 0.018 seconds.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was third, 0.197 seconds shy of Verstappen's benchmark ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, who were a relatively distant fourth and fifth.

Saturday's pole was the first of the Dutchman's career and comes in his 93rd race. It makes Verstappen, 21, who has won seven races, Formula One's 100th pole-sitter.

