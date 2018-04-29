F1: Sebastian Vettel bags third straight pole at Baku

Ferrari's championship leader shares the front row with Hamilton's Mercedes for the Sunday's race



Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel secured his third straight pole when he got the better of Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix here on Saturday. Ferrari's championship leader shares the front row with Hamilton's Mercedes for the Sunday's race with the British world champion's teammate Valtteri Bottas on the second row with the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo.

