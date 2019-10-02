F1 star Charles Leclerc splits with model girlfriend for Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has ended his relationship with model-girlfriend Giada Gianni to focus on his career. Gianni, 21, and Leclerc, 21, have been dating each other since 2015 and the Italian model took to Instagram to explain the racer's decision.

"Charles left me. He wants to devote himself only to Ferrari," she wrote. The Monaco-based racer recently became the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001 to take four successive poles. Leclerc, who has won two races this season, finished third behind Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix despite starting on pole.



Charles Leclerc

Leclerc (215) is third in the F1 drivers' championship standings and wants to focus on beating defending champion Hamilton (322) who is currently 107 points ahead of the Ferrari driver.

