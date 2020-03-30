F1 star Sebastian Vettel: Look after older people in Coronavirus crisis

Formula One great Sebastian Vettel doesn't want to appear as being an advice-giver but stressed that this is no time to take things lightly. Vettel said on a Ferrari-produced video that people must look after the older folk in this time of crisis.

"Take it serious. Take care of yourself, take care of other people, especially older people. Keep your distance…wash your hands. The most important thing is that you should respect other people and respect the situation. Don't take it too lightly and be responsible," Vettel stated.

According to a New York Times article, Germany has done well to protect the older citizens. "States banned visits to the elderly, and policymakers issued urgent warnings to limit contact with older people. Many seem to have quarantined themselves," said the report. Vettel, 32, is a four-time Formula One world champion.

