F1: Valtteri Bottas celebrates 20th anniversary of Mika Hakkinen's win

In a move that maintains a tradition for tribute helmets at the Monaco GP, Bottas has adopted Hakkinen's three blue stripes on a white foundation



Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas looks on in the pits after the first practice session at the Monaco street circuit on May 24, 2018 in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Pic/AFP

Valtteri Bottas is celebrating the 20th anniversary of fellow-Finn Mika Hakkinen's sole Monaco victory by wearing a helmet in the design and colours used by the double Formula 1 champion.

In a move that maintains a tradition for tribute helmets at the Monaco GP, Bottas has adopted Hakkinen's three blue stripes on a white foundation. "He won here 20 years ago and that year he also won the title," said Bottas. "I wanted to pay a tribute. I respect him as a driver, as a guy, and I always loved the paint as well."

