F1: Verstappen fastest in Canadian GP practice

Max Verstappen

Under-fire Dutchman Max Verstappen delivered a perfect riposte to his critics on Friday when he topped the times in both practice sessions for this weekend's Formula One Canadian GP.

After a flawless showing to go fastest in the morning at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Red Bull driver followed up with a similar run in the afternoon. It was the first time he had topped the times in any practice sessions this year.

