F1: World Champion Lewis Hamilton keen to end season on a high

Abu Dhabi: Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up his sixth Formula One title but that hasn't dulled the Briton's hunger to end a dominant 2019 with an unprecedented fifth victory in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton, 34, became only the second driver in F1 history to win six championships at the US Grand Prix two races ago.

But the foundation for that success was laid in the first half of the season with Hamilton winning only two of the eight races since F1 returned from its summer break at the Belgian GP.

The last race in Brazil saw Hamilton finish third on the road but drop to seventh by a post-race penalty for tangling with the Red Bull's Alexander Albon.

It was only the second time this season he was outside the top five.

"I don't want another weekend like that [Brazil 2018], so I'll put things right this weekend," Hamilton told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

