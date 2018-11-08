FA appeals against decision to clear Jose Mourinho of improper conduct

football

On October 31 it was announced the FA charge against Mourinho of using abusive language had been "not proven". Now, however, the FA has decided to prolong the case with an appeal

Man United boss Jose Mourinho

The Football Association is appealing against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to clear Jose Mourinho of using foul language at the end of Manchester United's Premier League match against Newcastle, the English game's governing body announced yesterday.

Television footage showed Mourinho saying something, apparently in his native Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle of the 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle on October 6.

But on October 31 it was announced the FA charge against Mourinho of using abusive language had been "not proven". Now, however, the FA has decided to prolong the case with an appeal.

Mourinho had been thought to have escaped a touchline ban following the original commission decision but this now remains a possibility. However, the Portuguese manager is expected to take his seat on the touchline for Sunday's derby Manchester City.

