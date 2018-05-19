FA CUP build-up: Hazard can make the difference in final, says Cesc Fabregas

Man United boss Jose Mourinho's will be determined to nullify the threat of the Belgium playmaker



Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas hopes Eden Hazard can be the difference for Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United. Man United boss Jose Mourinho's will be determined to nullify the threat of the Belgium playmaker.

"He's a fantastic player. On his day he can be unstoppable," said Fabregas of Hazard. "We have to make sure we give him the right service so he can work his magic because we will need that."

