FA Cup: Chelsea defeat Southampton to set up final clash with Manchester United

Strikers Giroud, Morata on target as Blues beat Southampton 2-0 to set up final with Man Utd



Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is ecstatic after scoring his team's opener against Southampton during the FA Cup semi-final yesterday. Chelsea won 2-0. Pic/AFP

Chelsea booked an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester United as Olivier Giroud tormented Southampton again with a goal in yesterday's 2-0 win at Wembley. Giroud has made a habit of scoring against Southampton and the France forward was their nemesis in a one-sided semi-final.

Opting to select Giroud instead of Alvaro Morata proved a shrewd move by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as the former Arsenal star produced a tremendous piece of skill to break the deadlock early in the second half. Giroud has feasted on Southampton this season, scoring twice to spark Chelsea's 3-2 win last weekend and also netting a late equaliser against them for Arsenal in December.

His fourth goal for Chelsea since his January signing was followed by a late header from substitute Morata, setting up a heavyweight final against United at Wembley on May 19.

That will be Chelsea's last chance to win major silverware at the end of a troubled season. Chelsea's 13th FA Cup final appearance will be a repeat of the 2007 showpiece, when Jose Mourinho's men won 1-0. The Blues lost to Arsenal in the final last year.

