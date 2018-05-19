FA Cup Final: Final won't define United's season, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists he won't regard Manchester United's season as a failure even if they lose against Chelsea in tonight's FA Cup final. "You can analyse the way you want and I will analyse the way I want," Mourinho said



"Of course it makes a difference, but making a difference isn't to consider whether the season is good or bad from one match. I'm not going to analyse the players because of one, of course very important match. I know what my players did this season. I'm not going to change my opinion on one match, not at all."

