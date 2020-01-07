FA Cup: Liverpool boss hails Minamino's debut against Everton

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as "super and outstanding" after the Japanese international made his debut in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday. Minamino, 24, who signed for £7.25 million ($9.4 million) from Salzburg in Austria, was part of a much-changed Reds line-up at Anfield. The 22-time international almost enjoyed a goal-scoring debut when he glanced a header wide before he was eventually replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after 70 minutes.

"Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for," said Klopp of his new forward. "Your first game in a team you don't know, if it's a settled team it's already difficult—this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together. And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever