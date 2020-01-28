FA Cup: Liverpool draw while Manchester United, Manchester City pick wins

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (centre) is frustrated after missing a header in the FA Cup fourth-round match against Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in Shrewsbury on Sunday. Pic/AFP

London: Liverpool let a 2-0 lead slip as League One side Shrewsbury earned a FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield thanks to a 2-2 draw, whilst Manchester United and Manchester City cruised into the fifth round on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp showed his focus is very much on a first EPL title in 30 years as he made 11 changes to the side that won at Wolves on Thursday. And Klopp confirmed he will name an even younger side for the replay as it falls days into Liverpool's two-week winter break from EPL action. "I have said to the boys already, two weeks ago, that we will have a winter break, so it means we will not be there. It will be the kids who play that game," said Klopp, who plans to let U-23s coach Neil Critchley take charge of the game.

Despite a calm finish from Curtis Jones, 18, to open the scoring on 15 minutes, Liverpool never settled as Shrewsbury missed a host of chances to level before the break. A freak own-goal from Donald Love then doubled the visitors' lead a minute into the second half, but the Shrews did not give up on their shot at shocking the European champions and were given a lifeline when substitute Jason Cummings converted a penalty. Cummings then sent New Meadow into raptures by slotting low under Adrian 15 minutes from time. "It was a dream come true against the best team in the world," said Cummings

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was badly in need of a convincing performance after 2-0 defeats to Liverpool and Burnley over the past seven days and got a response with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier Tranmere. "This game was one where everyone apart from Man United fans wanted us to lose," he said.

Captain Harry Maguire went forward to smash home his first goal for the club before Diogo Dalot also grabbed his first United goal and Jesse Lingard curled home to make it three goals in a six-minute spell. Phil Jones then nodded home his first United effort since 2014 and Anthony Martial's deflected strike made it five before the break. Then, Tahith Chong was introduced and he was brought down by Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies, allowing Mason Greenwood to score United's sixth from the penalty spot.

Later, City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side beat Fulham 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Tim Ream's sixth-minute red card give the Championship side a mountain to climb after he hauled down Gabriel Jesus inside the box. Ilkay Gundogan converted the penalty before Bernardo Silva's smart turn and shot doubled City's advantage.

The visitors then held out for nearly an hour but two headers in three minutes from Jesus gave the scoreline a more accurate reflection of the English champions'

dominance.

