FA Cup: Man Utd's Chris Smalling eyes big stage against semi-final against Tottenham

Ahead of tonight's semi-final against Tottenham, Man Utd defender reckons Wembley glory can act as launch pad for Red Devils next season



Man United's Chris Smalling celebrates scoring a goal against Man City during an EPL game recently. Pic/Getty Images

Chris Smalling is relishing the high stakes FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham and believes Wembley glory can be the catalyst for an improved Manchester United trophy charge next season. Jose Mourinho has secured progress rather than plaudits since taking the reins at Old Trafford.

Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield success in his first season was tempered by a sixth-place Premier League finish that is sure to be bettered this term. United are on course to finish runners-up to champions Manchester City but surprise Champions League and League Cup exits, along with their UEFA Super Cup loss, leaves the FA Cup as the Portuguese's only shot at silverware.

Standing between them and May's showpiece are Mauricio Pochettino's men in a season-defining semi-final at Spurs' temporary home — a Wembley clash Smalling cannot wait for. "The games there are always high stakes," the centre-back said. "It's the build-up and it's exciting. We have played Tottenham there and we beat them at home, so we have beaten each other. I think being able to go back there and have half the stadium filled with red shirts it will definitely affect them."

Asked if United would consider second spot and the FA Cup as a successful season, Smalling added: "Yes, I think we would. That's been our goal for quite a few weeks now and if we can complete that then I think we would take that and hopefully it will spur us on to make sure we have more of a run at the title [next season]. "We've been second for quite a while so that has to be the bare minimum that we can take, and we've got a trophy that could only be a couple of games away."

