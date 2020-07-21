FA Cup: Manchester United's De Gea spills, Chelsea thrills with 3-1 win

Chelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side will face London rivals Arsenal in the final on August 1 thanks to another nightmare display in a horrendous season for De Gea. The Spaniard was at fault when he let Olivier Giroud's shot trickle over the line late in the first half at Wembley. And De Gea made an even worse mistake moments after the interval when he allowed Mason Mount's shot to evade his weak attempted save.



Chelsea players celebrate Olivier Giroud's opening goal against Manchester United

However, while the spotlight was on De Gea and his future at the club after his latest howlers, Chelsea were by far the better team as they reached the FA Cup final for the first time since they last lifted the trophy in 2018. Harry Maguire's own-goal was a fitting end to a woeful performance from United, who lost for the first time in 20 games in all competitions despite Bruno Fernandes' late penalty.

United had beaten Chelsea three times this season, with two wins in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. But Lampard had the last laugh with a result that moves him closer to silverware in his first season as Chelsea boss. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had complained about Chelsea having two days more rest than before the semi-final, but his gamble of starting Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood on the bench backfired badly.

Lampard saluted his team's character. "I can't ask for any more from my players. The work ethic and the level of performance... we were on top," he told the BBC. "It's going to happen that we have some bad displays like against Sheffield United, but to do that against Man United, I'm delighted and very proud," he added.

Man Utd boss Solskjaer stands by his 'keeper

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will stick with error-prone Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea but with a Champions League place at stake many are urging him to drop the Spaniard. De Gea's blunders at Wembley on Sunday were a hammer blow for in-form United, who went down 3-1 to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. The Times described his performance as a "horror show". Solskjaer spoke of United's clean sheets in the run up to the FA Cup semi-final. "We have been unbeaten for 19 games and both [reserve goalkeeper] Sergio [Romero] and David have played really well in that run. I can't speak for his confidence but David is mentally very strong," said Solskjaer.

