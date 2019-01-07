FA Cup: Merciless Manchester City hammer Rotherham 7-0

football

Man City's Phil Foden (left) celebrates his goal against Rotherham with teammates during an FA Cup match yesterday. Pic/AFP

Premier League champions Manchester City began their FA Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Rotherham. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have made eight changes from the team that beat Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday but still fielded a strong side for the visit of Championship club Rotherham, with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus all starting as playmaker Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury.

De Bruyne played in Sterling for a 12th-minute opener and City then scored twice in the closing stages of the first half. Phil Foden, the England U-21, got on the end of a cross from Ilkay Gundogan in the 43rd minute before Rotherham defender Semi Ajayi turned the ball into his own net. Jesus made it 4-0 early in the second half before Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added further goals.

