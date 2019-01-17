FA Cup: Newcastle United rally to beat Blackburn 4-2

football

Rafael Benitez sent out an under-strength line-up featuring eight changes from Newcastle's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday

Newcastle's Callum Roberts celebrates a goal against Blackburn on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Newcastle survived an FA Cup scare at Blackburn as they blew a two-goal lead before hitting back to win 4-2 after extra time in Tuesday's third-round replay. Rafael Benitez sent out an under-strength line-up featuring eight changes from Newcastle's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The stand-ins made a fast start when Sean Longstaff scored his first goal for Newcastle. Callum Roberts, handed his first Newcastle appearance since January 2015, doubled their lead in the 22nd minute with his first goal for the club. But Blackburn pulled a goal back 12 minutes before half-time through Adam Armstrong.

And Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan equalised for Blackburn with a header in first-half stoppage time. It took extra time to settle the tie, with Blackburn's Bradley Dack missing a golden chance before Joselu pounced to slot home in the 105th minute after Rovers goalkeeper David Raya spilled Fabian Schar's drive. Ayoze Perez completed Newcastle's escape act moments later when he cut in from the right and fired home.

"We went 2-0 up and then Blackburn did well, but we reacted so I'm pleased with the effort and the commitment of the players. The young players did well," Benitez said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever