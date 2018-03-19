FA Cup: No class, no desire, says Jose Mourinho to Manchester United

Only Nemanja Matic, who set up the opening goal for Romelu Lukaku before scoring a late second himself, and youngster Scott McTominay were spared massive criticism



Manchester United players celebrate a goal against Brighton during the FA Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Jose Mourinho launched an astonishing verbal tirade against his Manchester United players after they reached the FA Cup semi-finals, accusing them of "a lack of personality, lack of class and lack of desire." Mourinho turned his attention to his players after a comfortable 2-0 quarter-final victory over Brighton.

Only Nemanja Matic, who set up the opening goal for Romelu Lukaku before scoring a late second himself, and youngster Scott McTominay were spared massive criticism. And after Mourinho claimed he was looking for a response to the midweek Champions League exit to Sevilla, the Portuguese even claimed some of his players lacked the personality and desire to play for the Premier League club.



Jose Mourinho

"I didn't like the game," said Mourinho. "I think we deserved to win but I didn't have the reaction from all of them. I had the reaction from some of them. Some of them were mentally strong enough with the football quality to play — that was the reason we won. "But a team of 11, when you have a minimum of six or seven players performing and wanting to play, who want the responsibility to have the ball, who have the desire really to play — it is difficult to have a good performance. So I am not happy with the performance all. But I am happy with the result," Mourinho added.

