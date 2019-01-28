FA Cup: Pep Guardiola reckons City must step up in quest for quadruple

football

Gabriel Jesus continued his hot streak with a fine individual run and powerful finish past Nick Pope to open the scoring with his eighth goal in five games

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's quest for four trophies continued with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley to march into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday. City boss Pep Guardiola labelled talk of a quadruple as "fantasy" earlier in the week, but after cruising into the League Cup final in midweek, the English champions are in contention for a clean sweep of trophies as they challenge Liverpool in the Premier League and face Schalke in the last 16 of the Champions League.

City stretched their remarkable run of late to 28 goals and none conceded in their last six games. "Everybody wants to play and you have to play good when they do because the others are at a high level," said Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus continued his hot streak with a fine individual run and powerful finish past Nick Pope to open the scoring with his eighth goal in five games. Bernardo Silva's deflected effort gave City breathing space.

Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant free-kick then made it 3-0 and another wicked delivery from the Belgian forced Kevin Long to turn into his own net for the fourth before Sergio Aguero rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever