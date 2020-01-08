FA Cup: We saw two different Arsenal teams, says boss Arteta

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson scores the winner against Leeds during the FA Cup Round 3 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

London: Mikel Arteta said he saw two sides of the Arsenal team he has inherited after a greatly improved second-half performance secured a 1-0 win over Leeds to reach the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

The Gunners made Leeds pay for their profligacy with a host of wasted first-half chances before Reiss Nelson scored the winner 10 minutes into the second period.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

However, Arteta was not impressed by his side's start to the game and claimed he had learned a lot from how they reacted to beating Manchester United 2-0 on New Year's Day to kickstart his reign in charge.

"Now I'm really pleased, but we saw two different teams from the first to second half," Arteta said. "I tried to tell them exactly what they were going to face and after 32 minutes we had won one duel.

We changed our attitude, desire and organisation at half-time and then we were completely different. I saw them react when they lost against Chelsea and saw them react when they had won just one game, so I have to be on them," he added.

One

Arsenal have won back-to-back matches in all competitions for the first time since October

