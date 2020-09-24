FA fears new virus restrictions will hamper English football

The Football Association has warned new COVID-19 restrictions will have a huge impact on the game, with clubs facing the bleak prospect of six more months in empty stadiums. A plan to bring fans back into English sports venues on a socially distanced basis from October 1 has been scrapped because of fears over rising infection numbers. PM Boris Johnson said the measures announced on Tuesday could stay in place for six months.

It is a devastating blow to sporting organisations, many of whom rely heavily on match-day revenue for survival, and there have been calls from governing bodies for emergency funding. The FA said financial help was vital to help clubs survive. "We understand the government's decision, as the health of the nation is the priority," the FA said in a statement.

"However, it is important to recognise that the impact on football will be huge. Clubs up and down the country are really struggling, and many will have been looking

forward to crowds coming back in order to provide much-needed income during these difficult times. Many, at all levels of the game, are battling to survive." The FA said it welcomed the government's commitment to providing financial support for clubs and would continue to work with ministers on a return of crowds.

