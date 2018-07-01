Fab 3! Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams deserve all accolades

Three-time Wimbledon singles champions John McEnroe and Chris Evert marvel at the hunger of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams

Switzerland's Roger Federer (left), Spaniard Rafael Nadal and America's Serena Williams practise at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon in London recently. Pics/Getty Images

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and two-time winner Petra Kvitova may be entering this edition of the tournament, beginning Monday, as favourites but there are at least two more names who can upset the applecart. And that's not necessarily based on skill and physical prowess, but mental ability.

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will be coming into SW12 with a baggage of mental demons of their own. Injuries somehow keep creeping into two-time Wimbledon champ Nadal's life, while Serena is returning to London after becoming a mother last September. Federer too doesn't particularly have age on his side, considering he's just around a month shy of his 37th birthday.



Tennis greats Chris Evert and John McEnroe share a light moment in the commentators box during the 2002 Wimbledon Championships

It's all about mindset

Legends John McEnroe and Chris Evert, both three-time Wimbledon winners, and present commentators for ESPN, believe it's the mental ability of Federer, Nadal and Serena that keeps them going today, just as hard as they did when they started off over a decade ago. "It's very crucial to have a strong mind. Obviously, being healthy and not injured is important, but the mindset is crucial," Chris Evert told mid-day during a conference call with journalists from the US on Friday.

The former World No. 1 cited her own example about not having the motivation towards the evening of her career. "The one thing I remember as I was getting older - I retired at 34 - I started to have days when I would wake up and not feel that inspiration to jump out of bend and race over onto centre court. And that's why I marvel at these players because every single match they seem to get psyched up for it. When you are 18 or 19, you are eager and every day is a fresh day for you, but when you play 15-20 years on the Tour, that's the problem that you could be up against - having a bad day or not getting psyched up enough. So, the mental and emotional component for a top player, especially these three, is crucial for them to win Wimbledon."

These three are the greatest

McEnroe couldn't agree more. "I'm amazed at how hungry these three guys are despite how much they have already achieved. That's what they should be given the most credit for. They keep giving what it takes to win and, day in and day out, digging even deeper even now. That's amazing.

"That's why these three are the greatest ever because they seem to want it more than the guys that haven't won anything," said McEnroe. Chris Evert felt that a strong mind will work wonders particularly for Serena. "Confidence is such a big part of Serena's game. She has to feel confident to get those big serves in and to move well. She must have the faith in her ability to win on grass.

"Whenever there is a doubt in her mind, you can sense it in her body language and her rhythm. So, she probably needs that confidence the most," Chris Evert concluded.

