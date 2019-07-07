Search

Fabio Fognini says bomb should explode at Wimbledon

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 11:06 IST | AFP

The Italian 12th seed was beaten by US World No. 94 Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 7-6 (12/10), 6-3 on the compact Court 14

London: Fabio Fognini said a "bomb should go off" at Wimbledon as he crashed out of the third round on Saturday.

"It's fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here," he fumed in Italian.

Speaking afterwards, Fognini, who is no stranger to on-court outbursts, continued voicing his irritation.

"The court was not really good," he said.

"Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated. For sure, I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because was I thinking I have a good chance to win."

