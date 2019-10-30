Fabric of inspiration

In 2004, Shabnam Ramaswamy started Katna's Kantha in West Bengal's Katna village with twelve women. A livelihood generation programme under the NGO Street Survivors India, the project stands strong with a network of 1,500 women today. And the products they create are born out of a skill unique to their community. The kantha or quilting stitch is a counted thread-stitch featuring intricate geometric patterns that bind together layers of recycled saris. The women incorporate over 150 geometric motifs which are passed on from one generation to the next.

This week, their collection comprising kanthas or coverlets; sarees, dupattas and stoles available in silk and cotton will be displayed and available for purchase at a Kala Ghoda gallery. With embroidery done in acrylic and cotton threads, there is no drawing done prior to the stitching. Thus, every stitch is unique to the artisan's intuition and knowledge.

ON October 31 to November 3, 11 am to 7 pm

AT ARTISANS', 52 – 56, Dr VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 9820145397

