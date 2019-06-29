things-to-do

Let your words do the talking at this veiled open mic event

It takes a lot of courage to not let someone's judgement affect you. Especially when the event involves you going up on stage and speaking to a crowd. And more so, if you're part of a community that is under constant threat. It is difficult, to be honest. But this Sunday, a veiled open mic promises to make things easier.

Titled Barabari: From Behind the Veil, the event is presented by Levis Lounge and hosted by The Plane Jar. Participants and attendees will be wearing masks in solidary to encourage members of the LGBTQ+ community, who haven't come out, to express themselves freely.



An interactive session put together by the organisers

And even allies are free to take the stage. There are no restrictions with regards to the kind of material being performed — monologues, poems, speeches and songs, all are welcome.

ON June 30, 5 pm

AT Levis Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO insider.in

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates