Face stuck in jar, dog roamed about hungry for six days

A street dog, while searching for food, put his head inside an empty plastic jar and remained stuck for the next six days. He roamed helplessly, without food or water, across various societies in Palghar before a team of eight animal lovers came to his rescue.

Locals said they tried to offer food and water to the dog, but there was just one tiny hole in the empty protein supplement jar, so he couldn't eat or drink. The dog was also scared and would run away as soon as someone would approach him.

Animal activist Vaishali Chauhan, with the help of one Sarp Mitra group, reached Palghar West station road on December 30, and using a fishing net they managed to catch the dog.

Speaking to mid-day on Friday, Chauhan said, "We formed a team of eight people and started looking for the dog in the area. Once we spotted him, we caught him using a fishing net and cut open the box with a knife. We were scared that the tense dog might get hurt, but he was rescued safely." "If he was not rescued soon, he could have died," she added.

A local resident said, "I watched the dog, with his head stuck in the jar, roam about helplessly for three days. I have fear of dogs, but one day I mustered the courage and went to offer water, but he couldn't drink. When more local people arrived, he ran away. One day, the dog luckily escaped an accident."

Animal activist Prashant Mankar, who was among the rescuers, said, "I received calls from many people that a dog is struggling as its face is stuck in a protein supplement box. The dog tried to get out of the box, but he could not."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news