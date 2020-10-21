Face up! Parth Samthaan kickstarts shooting for Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has begun shooting for Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. On Monday, he shared a picture from a pampering session ahead of the hectic schedule of Ekta Kapoor's web series. There had been buzz about Kapoor being upset with him after he decided to walk out of Kasautii. There was also talk that she was considering dropping him from Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon. Looks like all is well now.

For the uninitiated, Parth Samthaan's exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay attributed to his Bollywood aspirations. There's also news that the actor has been claiming that he has landed a plum role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt. Earlier, in a live session with a media portal, Parth Samthaan, while stating about his future Bollywood plans, said, "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year."

Parth also shared, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

Speaking about his work, Parth mentioned, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance 2 years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

