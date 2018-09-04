Facebook accounts of border area residents hacked by Pakistan hackers, say cops

national

The accounts were hacked and their password, profile pictures as well as names were changed, he said, adding that miscreants from across the border are suspected to be behind it

Representational picture

The hacking of Facebook accounts of some residents of the border areas in Jaisalmer district has prompted police to advise people here not to use their mobile numbers as their ID or password. The police issued the directive, suspecting that the social media accounts might have been hacked by the Pakistan-based hackers.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra Sharma told PTI Monday that the cases of hacking have been reported from Nachna area in Pokharan which is close to the Indo-Pak border. Most of the complaints had used their mobile numbers as their passwords, said Sharma.

The accounts were hacked and their password, profile pictures as well as names were changed, he said, adding that miscreants from across the border are suspected to be behind it. Sharma said the Cyber Cell of the state police has been asked to probe into the matter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever