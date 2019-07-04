Facebook and Instagram are back and running!

science-technology

Facebook users had reported problems in logging in, sharing and downloading content, and using the apps in general

Representational picture

California: Parent social media giant Facebook announced on Wednesday that it has resolved the issue of technical glitches experienced by Facebook and Instagram users through the day.

Facebook wrote on Twitter, "Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience." Acknowledging the problem, Facebook had tweeted earlier in the day, "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@facebook) July 4, 2019

Instagram's twitter handle also posted the same information. "We're back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

We’re back! The issue has been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/yKKtHfCYMA — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Facebook users had reported problems in logging in, sharing and downloading content, and using the apps in general. The issue was prevalent across Europe, USA, and Africa alike.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates