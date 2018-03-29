Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees to testify before US Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally decided to testify before US Congress after repeated calls to speak over data privacy
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally decided to testify before US Congress after repeated calls to speak over data privacy. The 33-year-old CEO has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before the Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony.
This comes after immense pressure on Zuckerberg from lawmakers, the media and the public after the Facebook founder last week apologised for data breach and said the platform had made "mistakes".
The sources believe Zuckerberg's willingness to testify will also put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three CEOs to a hearing on data privacy on April 10.
FB's new steps to protect privacy
Facebook has said it will overhaul its privacy settings tools to put users "more in control" of their information on the social media website. "We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video