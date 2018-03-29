Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees to testify before US Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally decided to testify before US Congress after repeated calls to speak over data privacy



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally decided to testify before US Congress after repeated calls to speak over data privacy. The 33-year-old CEO has come to terms with the fact that he will have to testify before the Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony.

This comes after immense pressure on Zuckerberg from lawmakers, the media and the public after the Facebook founder last week apologised for data breach and said the platform had made "mistakes".

The sources believe Zuckerberg's willingness to testify will also put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three CEOs to a hearing on data privacy on April 10.