Facebook firing employees for snooping on users: Report

Following the mega Cambridge Analytica scandal, social media platform Facebook has reportedly fired another employee for allegedly accessing user data.

The latest employee to be fired from the team was a security engineer who allegedly stalked women online, Motherboard reports.

It is not the first instance where Facebook has terminated employees over wrongful access to user data. In the past, the company fired multiple employees because they mishandled user data and abused their level of access to data, the report said.

Meanwhile, Facebook recently introduced new developers¿ tools and features at its F8 2018 conference which are aimed at enhancing the user experience on its social networking platform.

